Virginia Tech Senior Allegedly Killed Her Close Friend, Then Said She'd 'Hurt Somebody Very Bad'

A 22-year-old Virginia Tech senior has been accused of killing her close friend and then asking people she knew for help because she “had done something terrible,” the Roanoke Times reports.

Jessica Ewing has been arrested for allegedly killing Samanata Shrestha, a 21-year-old senior at Virginia Tech, after the two got into an argument.

Recent Virginia Tech grad Keifer Kyle, 23, and Michael Christian Heller, also 23, are being charged with being an accessory to the crime after it was committed.

Shrestha’s parents reported her missing on Saturday, the same day Ewing’s acquaintances said she started indicating she’d done something wrong, according to search warrants reviewed by the Roanoke Times. A woman named LaNette Dellinger said Shrestha had been at her house on Saturday and said “she had been in a fight with a female and hurt her very bad.”

Ewing also allegedly told another woman identified only as Natalie, ” “If I tell you what I did last night, will you still love me? … I killed that girl.”

Virginia Tech President Charles Steger released the following statement in an open letter mourning the loss of Shrestha:

Those who knew Samanata Shrestha, a senior majoring in biological sciences from Vienna, Va., confirm her zest for school and love of Virginia Tech. One teacher described her as a “faculty member’s dream” because of her exceptional scholarship, love of learning, and “she always had a smile.” A University Honours student, Samanata had minors in medicine and society and psychology. She was inducted into Who’s Who Among American Universities and Colleges 2013. That an inspiring young woman would lose her life to violent crime hurts beyond belief.

There is a history of violence at Virginia Tech. In 2007, a student named Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people and injured 17 others, in one of the most notorious school shootings in America’s history.

