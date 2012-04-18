Ex-Arkansas Football Coach Bobby Petrino's Mistress Quits Her Job For $14,000

Photo: AP Images

Bobby Petrino’s mistress Jessica Dorrell quit her job with the University of Arkansas athletic department Tuesday.Dorrell was given a $14,000 settlement as part of her resignation.



Here’s what Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement:

“While Ms. Dorrell had a legitimate right to apply for and accept a position within the football program, the circumstances surrounding the former coach’s decision to hire her compromised her ability to be effective in such a position. She and I believe she should have the opportunity to move on.”

This comes just a few days after the school put her on paid leave for the cover up she and Petrino were a part of regarding her unfair employment.

Petrino was fired last week after the university realised he had not disclosed his relationship with Dorrell, making her employment a conflict of interest.

