Arkansas Puts Bobby Petrino's Mistress On Paid Leave

Photo: AP Images

The University of Arkansas has put Bobby Petrino’s mistress Jessica Dorrell on paid leave, according to the Associated Press.University spokesman Steve Voorhies confirmed Dorrell’s leave Friday morning, saying the school would issue no more details because the situation is a personnel matter.



Petrino was fired earlier this week after details of his secret affair with Dorrell became public and it was also discovered that Petrino abused his position and power to hire Dorrell as a recruiting coordinator for the football team.

Their affair included an undisclosed $20,000 gift from Petrino to Dorrell.

Dorrell and Petrino exchanged thousands of texts over their seven-month affair. It’s since been revealed that Petrino is very afraid that the content of those many text messages will become public.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.