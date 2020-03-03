Jessica Chastain sent a happy birthday message to her 'lookalike' Bryce Dallas Howard calling her 'sweet twinny'

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesChastain and Howard both starred in ‘The Help.’
- Jessica Chastain tweeted a happy birthday message to her lookalike Bryce Dallas Howard on March 2.
- Chastain posted a video of Howard singing “I Am Not Jessica Chastain,” a parody song by YouTube channel Legolambs, saying: “Happy Birthday sweet twinny @BryceDHoward I’m so honoured to be YOUR lookalike.”
- Chastain and Howard, who was celebrating her 28th birthday, look eerily alike and have often been mistaken for one another.
- Howard originally filmed herself singing the song in 2015, and Chastain posted it on her Instagram at the time, saying: “Everyone get it yet?”
- Chastain is best known for her Oscar-nominated turn in “Zero Dark Thirty,” while Howard gained popularity for her “Jurassic World” role. They costarred in “The Help” in 2011.
Happy Birthday sweet twinny @BryceDHoward I’m so honored to be YOUR lookalike ❤ pic.twitter.com/2ntKJgsUjN
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 2, 2020
