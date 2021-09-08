Jessica Chastain reacts to her sultry red-carpet moment with Oscar Isaac going viral

- A steamy red carpet moment between costars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac went viral.
- Chastain responded by comparing Isaac’s arm kiss to a similar moment from “The Addams Family.”
- Their new show, “Scenes from a Marriage,” premieres September 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac gave the world a preview of the steamy moments we have to look forward to when they share the screen as husband and wife on the upcoming HBO limited series, “Scenes From a Marriage.”
At the red-carpet premiere of the first two episodes of the series at the Venice Film Festival, Isaac took a moment to caress and kiss his costar’s arm. The sweet moment looked downright sexy when played in slow motion, so obviously the video went viral very quickly.
“I’ll never not be bitter we aren’t getting a live action addams family starring oscar isaac and jessica chastain,” one Twitter user wrote.
Chastain, who is also an executive producer on “Scenes from a Marriage,” similarly noticed that Isaac’s gesture does feel very reminiscent of Gomez Addams’ signature move. She took to Twitter on September 6 to subtly respond to the comparison, sharing a picture of John Astin kissing Carolyn Jones’ arm in the original “Addams Family” series.
And of course, she took the opportunity to promote their upcoming HBO show, captioning her tweet with the premiere date (September 12) and a purple devil-horned emoji.
“Scenes from a Marriage” premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.