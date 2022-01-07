Jessica Chastain said she’d ‘rather do full nudity than sing’ on camera

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ Searchlight Pictures

Jessica Chastain said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that she doesn’t like singing on camera.

She said she would rather “do full nudity than sing.”

Chastain had to sing whilst playing the titular character in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Jessica Chastain told “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that she would rather do fully nude scenes than sing on camera.

Chastain recently starred in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” as the titular character who was known for her singing voice. Hence, Chastain had to sing for the movie.

During her appearance on “The Late Late Show,” Corden complimented Chastain’s singing voice. However, the American actress replied that she’s not a fan of singing on camera.

“I would rather do full nudity than sing a song,” she said. “I felt so embarrassed and so just completely out of element and out of my comfort zone. And especially in ‘Tammy Faye,’ she was so confident from the first note. She’s yelling up to Jesus. It’s just beyond anything I’ve ever been comfortable with.”

Chastain then revealed that she has to sing in her next role as the country singer Tammy Wynette. She will play the famous singer in the TV series “George and Tammy” alongside Michael Shannon as country singer George Jones.

“It’s amazing but I’m drinking a lot of Bourbon, I’m not going to lie,” the 44-year-old actress joked. “There’s a lot to get over my nerves.”

She added: “We’ve got 30 songs we’re singing so it’s no joke.”

During her appearance on “The Late Late Show,” Chastain also revealed that she had to go to the hospital after she hit her head on the marble floor when filming a fight scene on “The 355” set.

Kinberg, the director of the movie, also told Insider that Chastain had asked to do a lot of her stunts instead of allowing her stunt double to do it.

“The 355,” an action movie about an international group of female spies, is out in theatres today. Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan also star in the movie.