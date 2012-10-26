Jessica Biel Wedding Dress by Giambattista Valli, Justin Timberlake wore Tom Ford

It’s a mystery no longer, Giambattista Valli designed Jessica Biel’s wedding gown. In a news release, Valli confirmed that she designed the gown Biel wore to wed singer/actor Justin Timberlake. The release described it as a “haute couture strapless gown of silk mousseline and silk organza with a light pink floral motif and ruffles” as well as a veil containing Biel’s heirloom pearls. In an exclusive by People.com, it was also revealed that Justin wore a Tom Ford tux that he helped design. Also, it was revealed to People that: The singer-actor played the guitar and serenaded his beautiful bride-to-be as she walked down the aisle in a custom, petal pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. “It was an original piece I wrote specifically for the evening and for her.”



And according to the NYPost, the newlyweds made a few extra bucks from their wedding photos: “Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their wedding pictures to People for an estimated $300,000… The pair wed in front of 100 people at the gorgeous Borgo Egnazia resort in Southern Italy on Friday…”

