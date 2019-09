Tumblr recently laid off its editorial staff, but former employee Jessica Bennett has a new gig with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.



She will be joining Sandberg’s Lean In team to help “connect women all over the world with their passion for leaning in.”

Here’s the announcement:

