This Adorable American Girl Is Teaching A Billion Chinese People How To Say 'Sup Dawg'

Jessica Beinecke is a 25-year-old recent college grad living in Washington, D.C—and the biggest English language star in China.Every weekday, Beinecke sets up her laptop and begins to film her online video program, ‘OMG! Meiyu’ (literally, OMG! American language).



Produced by the Voice of America and broadcast on YouTube, Beinecke’s hit show teaches her Chinese viewers how to use American slang like “eye boogers” or “jeggings.”

And she does it all in (flawless!) Mandarin. Can you say ‘internet sensation’?

The petite blonde graduated from Ohio University, where in 2008, she received her Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism. Her fascination with the language however, began four years earlier, when during her freshman year, she enrolled in a Mandarin classes.

She quickly “caught the bug,” and for most of 2007 studied abroad in China. She stated that while she was there, “she always felt like she was talking to young Chinese people.”

Eventually, her passion for China led her to writing, producing and hosting ‘OMG! Meiyu,’ where she discusses American idioms and slang in fluent Chinese. Every weekend her viewers pick the topics for the following week, and her first video ‘Yucky Gunk’ immediately went viral with over 1.5 million hits. During the next six months of production, the show received over 7.8 million hits.

Now she is the biggest English language internet celebrity in China and is breaking down cultural barriers with her fresh approach to journalism.

She also posts on five other social media sites, including Weibo and YouKu (China’s equivalent of YouTube).

Watch below to see Jessica in action.

