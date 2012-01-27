Jessica Alba's New Startup Will Tempt You To Buy Green Diapers

Photo: Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Alba co-founded a startup called Honest Company, an online commerce site that sells green diapers, biodegradable wipes, and other environment friendly items.All those baby items are sold under a private label, Kara Swisher at AllThingsD reports.



Alba had a hard time finding non-toxic products, so she decided to create a marketplace for it. There’s been a lot of buzz around the launch of Honest, which has a subscription model, depending on how many baby products you need.

Alba’s cofounder is Brian Lee, who also cofounded Shoe Dazzle with Kim Kardashian, and LegalZoom with Robert Shapiro.

