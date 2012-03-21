Jessica Alba Is Writing A Book About Her Perfect Life—Here's Today's Buzz

- Jessica Alba, mother of twoWho does Jessica Alba think she is, Gwyneth Paltrow? The actress will write a book “The Honest Life,” a how-to handbook based on her mission of creating a natural, non-toxic life for her family due out next year.
- “Dancing with the Stars” premiered last night—judges call it “the best first show of any season.” And nerd no more: Jaleel White (aka Steve Urkel) gets the highest scores of the night.
- A rep for Bobbi Kristina says Whitney Houston’s 18-year-old daughter is not engaged to her adopted brother, despite the ring on her finger.
- 9 million people tuned into “The Walking Dead” season two finale, making it the highest rated episode in series history.
- It’s official, “Jersey Shore” is returning for season 6—with Snooki and her little meatball.
- Judge declares mistrial in Nicollette Sheridan “Desperate Housewives” trial in which she claims she was wrongfully fired.
- Michael Bay says the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” are “from an alien race.”
- Kathy Bates will guest star on “Two and a Half Men”—as Charlie Sheen’s ghost. Huh?
- This two-year-old sings Adele better than you. Watch below.
