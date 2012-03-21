Jessica Alba Is Writing A Book About Her Perfect Life—Here's Today's Buzz

Jessica Alba, mother of twoWho does Jessica Alba think she is, Gwyneth Paltrow? The actress will write a book “The Honest Life,” a how-to handbook based on her mission of creating a natural, non-toxic life for her family due out next year.

“Dancing with the Stars” premiered last night—judges call it “the best first show of any season.” And nerd no more: Jaleel White (aka Steve Urkel) gets the highest scores of the night.

A rep for Bobbi Kristina says Whitney Houston’s 18-year-old daughter is not engaged to her adopted brother, despite the ring on her finger.

9 million people tuned into “The Walking Dead” season two finale, making it the highest rated episode in series history.

It’s official, “Jersey Shore” is returning for season 6—with Snooki and her little meatball.

Judge declares mistrial in Nicollette Sheridan “Desperate Housewives” trial in which she claims she was wrongfully fired.

Michael Bay says the new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” are “from an alien race.”

Kathy Bates will guest star on “Two and a Half Men”—as Charlie Sheen’s ghost. Huh?

This two-year-old sings Adele better than you. Watch below.



