Photo: AP Images

The Honest Company, a website that sells premium baby products that are eco-friendly, just announced that it raised $27 million in its most recent round of funding.Jessica Alba is president of the company, which has products ranging from diapers to lotion and shampoo.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.