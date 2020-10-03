Jessica Alba says she wasn't allowed to make eye contact with any of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast when she guest-starred on the show

Getty/Gotham Jessica Alba opened up about her experience on ‘90210’ during an episode of ‘Hot Ones.’

Jessica Alba revealed on “Hot Ones” that she was told never to make eye contact with the cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” when she guest-starred in 1998.

Alba called the experience “really strange,” especially when she had to act across from them.

Alba played pregnant teen Leanne for two episodes in season eight.

When asked by “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans which 1990s show she appeared in was a more positive set experience â€” “The Secret World of Alex Mack” or “Beverly Hills, 90210″ â€” Jessica Alba didn’t hold back on revealing how “strange” the experience was on “90210.”

The star showed up in two episodes of the hit show’s eighth season in 1998 playing a pregnant teen and she said she was told to never look directly at any of the famous cast members.

“On the set of ‘90210,’ I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you are trying to do a scene with them.,” Alba said.

And she’s not kidding. It’s not like she had a guest spot where she didn’t interact with any of the show’s main stars. Alba’s character, Leanne, had heated scenes with Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the show, when Leanne showed up at the Wyatt Clinic, which Taylor was working at.

Fox Jessica Alba was told if she made eye contact with any of the cast she would get thrown off the set.

“It was like, ‘You aren’t allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll get thrown off the set,'” Alba said as she was recovering from one of the spicy wings she ate on “Hot Ones.”

By the time Alba showed up on the show, the main cast members â€” Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Luke Perry, Shannen Doherty, and Tiffani Thiessen â€” had become some of the biggest stars on TV.

mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast.

There were also stories of drama behind the scenes on the show. Famously, Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, was considered difficult to work with and left the show after the third season.

“There was definitely a time that I did not want to be there; I was unhappy,” Doherty told E! back in August 2019.

But Doherty and the show patched things up because she appeared on the “90210” reunion show in 2019.

However, it sounds like Alba hasn’t gotten over her negative experience on the show just yet.

Watch the “Hot Ones” episode with Alba below:

