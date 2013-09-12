BUSTED: Microsoft Windows Phone Spokesperson Jessica Alba Caught With An IPhone At Fashion Week

Last November, Jessica Alba was doing ads for Microsoft’s Windows Phone.

Looks like she wasn’t that into the Windows Phone, because she was photographed using an iPhone at New York’s Fashion Week.

We’ve emailed Microsoft to see if she’s still a paid spokesperson, or what.

If she is, this is sort of confounding. Windows Phone isn’t that bad that even if you’re paid to use it you have to go to iPhone.

Alba isn’t the only person that’s been caught cheating like this. BlackBerry celebrity spox, Alicia Keys, was busted for using an iPhone, too.

H/T: Lessien

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.