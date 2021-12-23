Jessica Alba says she never had fun acting when she was younger because she was ‘paralyzed with fear’ and ‘wildly insecure’ about her abilities

Jessica Alba. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jessica Alba confessed she wasn’t confident about acting when she was younger on a new podcast.

Alba said on iHeartRadio’s “Let’s Be Real with Sammy Jaye” that she was “wildly insecure” on sets.

“I just admired people who were swaggy on set,” Alba said.

Jessica Alba recently opened up about her insecurity when it came to acting on Friday’s new episode of iHeartRadio’s “Let’s Be Real with Sammy Jaye.”

“I was such an insecure actress when I was younger,” Alba told host Sammy Jaye. “So wildly insecure about my abilities as an actress, and I felt so judged… I was my worst critic.”

The “Fantastic Four” actor admitted that she often didn’t feel “worthy” of being on sets and was “so paralyzed with fear” that she rarely enjoyed her job. “I never had a real liberating, fun experience,” she said.

“I just admired people who were swaggy on set, just like, felt like they were just in the zone,” Alba continued, adding that she had to take a break from acting to be able to come back to the craft and feel “the freedom as a storyteller” to “be completely present and try things.”

Honing that new ability to explore acting pressure-free has given Alba a new perspective on her work: “I really love it and it’s brought me like real joy,” she said.

Alba has been busy making an entrepreneurial impact during her time away from movie sets. She is the founder of The Honest Company, a company providing families with “safe, effective” products for their homes. The Honest Company sells everything from diapers to makeup, cleaning supplies, and clothes all with the promise of being “diligent in avoiding chemicals of concern.“

Despite her business success, the “Sin City” actor has not stayed away from Hollywood. She most recently starred in two seasons of “LA’s Finest” for Spectrum Originals, but the crime show was canceled in 2020.

On “Let’s Be Real With Sammy Jaye” Alba also teased an upcoming unnamed action film that focuses on grief (presumably “Trigger Warning” coming in 2022). She’s proud that there was a lot of “feminine energy” on set since Alba said she was in “every scene” and the director, director of photography, and “key producers” were all women.

You can stream Jessica Alba’s interview on “Let’s Be Real With Sammy Jaye” now.