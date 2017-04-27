Fox News' Jesse Watters takes abrupt vacation after controversial remarks about Ivanka Trump

Fox News Jesse Watters hosts a Fox New Year’s Eve special.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters is reportedly taking a vacation, one day after making what was seen as suggestive remarks about Ivanka Trump.

CNN’s Brian Stelter and the CNNMoney Media team reported Wednesday that Watters, who co-hosts “The Five,” would be missing two days of his first week in the network’s 9 p.m. timeslot.

“I’m going to be taking a vacation with my family, so I’m not going to be here tomorrow,” said Watters. “I’ll be back on Monday, so don’t miss me too much.”

On a Tuesday night segment in which Watters was speaking on Trump’s appearance at a women’s conference, Watters commented on the way President Donald Trump’s daughter held a microphone.

“It’s funny, the left says they really respect women, and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that, they boo and hiss,” he said. “So I don’t really get what’s going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” Watters said.

On Wednesday morning, Watters denied accusations that his comment carried lewd overtones.

“On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” Watters tweeted. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

Watters has made controversial remarks in the past. During the 2016 presidential election, he was accused of racially stereotyping Asian-Americans during a television segment in which he was asking Asians whether it was the “year of the dragon,” and asking if they knew karate.

You can listen Watters’ remarks here »

WATCH: Jesse Watters on Fox News re Ivanka Trump: “I really like how she was speaking into that microphone” pic.twitter.com/HoJHLpMtq1

— Yashar (@yashar) April 26, 2017

