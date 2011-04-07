WATCH: Jesse Ventura's Epic "View" Appearance -- He's Suing The TSA For "Sexual Assault By A Microwave"

Jesse Ventura gave his zaniest book-promoting interview yet on “The View” today.



We kind of love the fact that he can simultaneously piss off Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

If you’re trying to decide whether or not to invest a few minutes in this video, consider this:

You’re probably not going to hear anyone else talking about microwave sexual assaults, potential future U.S. concentration camps and quests to gain Mexican citizenship today.

And seriously, has he been sleeping in this jacket?

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.