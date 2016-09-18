JESSE VENTURA: 3 ways professional wrestling prepared me for politics

Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new book, “Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto.”

Ventura worked as a professional wrestler and a wrestling commentator in the World Wrestling Federation (now known as WWE) for almost two decades before entering the realm of politics. He revealed three things he learned in professional wrestling that prepared him for life as a statesman.

