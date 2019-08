Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto.”

We asked the former Navy SEAL what he thinks about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to protest during the National Anthem by taking a knee.

