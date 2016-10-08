Jesse Ventura has a plan to protect American borders that doesn't involve Trump's wall

Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura dropped by Business Insider to talk about his new book, “Jesse Ventura’s Marijuana Manifesto.”

We asked Ventura what he thinks about Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall on the United States-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration. He said he has a different idea of how to keep the borders secure, which involves rethinking how our troops are utilised on military bases around the world.

