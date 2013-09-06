This Profanity-Laden Australian Political Website Has Gone Viral

Campaign rhetoric can be nasty in U.S. elections, but a profanity-laden website created by Brisbane, Australia resident Jesse Richardson has taken things to the next level during the 2013 Australian election.

Ahead of the country’s Saturday vote, Richardson, who works as an advertising creative director, put together a website in support of the Labour party which he writes was “created by a human being who doesn’t belong to any political party but does give a sh–.”

The site, titled “Don’t Be A F—ing Idiot,” features a side-by-side comparison of the Labour party and the Liberal National Party (LNP), with Richardson going into a profane, and somewhat comedic takedown of the LNP.

According to Richardson, the site went live on Sep. 4 at approximately 2 a.m. — and soon after, it blew up. With an unbelievable amount of social media traffic (it currently has more than 350,000 Facebook likes), his server crashed.

He estimated between 750,000 and 1.25 million users in just 24 hours of existence.

Not everyone is happy about the site. An Op-Ed at Perth Now called Richardson an “arrogant, sanctimonious voter” and others have harassed him with threatening phone calls. The LNP reportedly even demanded his personal information from his Internet service provider.

Despite the disagreements, Richardson said in a statement that the site is “intentionally profane and somewhat simplifies policy issues for dramatic and comedic effect.”

