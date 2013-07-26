'Breaking Bad' Star Aaron Paul Shares His favourite Curse Word Lines From The Show

Aaron Paul revealing his favourite uses of the word ‘bitch’ on ‘Breaking Bad.’

Aaron Paul appeared on “Conan” to discuss the long-awaited return of popular AMC show “Breaking Bad.”



Fans of the show know his character Jesse Pinkman has a favourite word.

“B—-.”

Naturally, host Conan O’Brien asked the star to share a few of his favourite uses of the word from the show’s five seasons.

Paul found the task a little difficult joking “there’s so many great ‘bitches,'” but managed to narrow it down to three:

1. “Gatorade me, b—-!” (season 3, episode 10)

2. “This is my own private domicile, b—-!” (season 3, episode 5)

3. “Yeah, b—-! Magnets!” (season 5, episode 1)

When asked if he comes up with the lines, Paul said that all of them are scripted, but he may have improved one or two.

Previously Paul has said that the best one hasn’t even aired yet.

Since the phase became a popular tagline for his character, Paul told Conan he can’t go out in public without people either yelling the word to him or begging for him to say it to them.

“So many people will go, ‘Hey, will you please call my wife a b—-?’ It will make her so happy.’ It’s ridiculous.”

However, the funniest bit is that Paul reveals he never swore until his mid-20s growing up the son of a minister.

The final episodes of “Breaking Bad” begin August 11.

Watch the interview below:

Now, watch a compilation of Pinkman’s best uses of the word below:

