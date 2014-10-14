The Stock Market Blogger Who Nailed The Top Has A Troubling New Warning

Stock market blogger “Jesse Livermore” is sounding the alarm on the stock market.

“Jesse Livermore,” who pseudonymously blogs at Philosophical Economics, predicted on the eve of the Alibaba IPO that the market would put in its yearly high in the first hour of trading on that day. He nailed that trade to the hour, and since then the S&P 500 is down more than 6%. (Jesse Livermore is a famed stock market trader who made and lost millions of dollars shorting the stock market in the early 20th century — the modern day Twitter user operates under this cover.)

Now, Livermore is warning that we might be at the cusp of something worse.

“I don’t mean to be alarming, but this is 1987-esque,” he tweeted.

Monday was the third straight day of losses for the major stock indexes, and the second time in three days that the Dow fell more than 200 points while the S&P 500 just had its worst three-day plunge since November 2011.

Read his ominous tweets below.

Just plain spooky price action.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

We need to start talking about 1987 type price action here. That swoosh was ridiculous.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

Some good economic data to focus on, to remind everyone that the US economy is purring, would be very helpful here. May do the trick.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

Reflexivity at its finest. We’re worried, deep in the back of our minds, of another late day selloff–so we get one, on nothing.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

The selloff, at first feared, now real, confirms the sense that something is wrong, “all stop”, de-risk–provokes further cascade of selling

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

This is like a panic attack. Person afraid of having one, which creates the fear of having one, which is, itself, a fear–therefore, panic.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

The problem is that we all know the Fed can’t do anything. There’s nothing they can credibly do. Market is not used to that.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

This selling gives everyone a glimpse into what is going on in everyone else’s mind. And it’s not comforting.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

As in, you know what, everyone else has their finger on the trigger too, on the verge of pulling it, just like you. Who will be first?

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

Now, people thinking, what if this really was all about QE? What if QE really was the magic potion that made it all happen? What next?

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

In truth, tho, this was not about QE. This was about strong eps and a strong US econ. I believe that if eps & guidance hold up, will b OK.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

I don’t mean to be alarming, but this is 1987-esque. But, doesn’t mean it will end that way. Could have already ended, for all we know.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) October 13, 2014

Just something to keep in mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.