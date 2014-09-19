Stock Market Blogger 'Jesse Livermore' Is Calling The Top

Is this the top?

On Friday, Alibaba is set to make its debut on the NYSE in the largest IPO ever.

And at least one market watcher thinks that after Wednesday’s Fed meeting, Thursday’s all-time highs, and Friday’s record-breaking Alibaba debut, we could mark a top for the year on Friday.

Jesse Livermore, the pseudonymous blogger of Philosophical Economics, on Thursday night noted that in 2012, Facebook’s IPO marked the market bottom for the year, and sees Alibaba’s debut as potentially marking the top for 2014.

(Jesse Livermore is a famed stock market trader who made and lost millions of dollars shorting the stock market in the early 20th century — the modern day Twitter user operates under this cover.)

Facebook IPO = 2012 bottom. 2014 Alibaba IPO = 2014 top. No crystal ball, but mkt certainly setting up for some blowoff action tomorrow.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Screw it. I’ll step up and call it. Tomorrow, in the 1st hour of of trading, ES will top for the year. #timestamp

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Crazy to call an unqualified top. But to call a top for the year? Better odds ;-) ;-) ;-)

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Reasons? Purely superficial ;-) Alibaba = Opposite of $FB IPO, right? Fine, let’s do it. Top us for yr plz, just like that one bottomed us.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Livermore is one of our favourite follows on Twitter, and is always armed with a good take on the psychological state of the market.

Livermore said people had “wild reactions” to his Thursday night top call, but said that if you look at the factors that have come together this week, why not Friday?

Whoa, wild rxns. No crystal ball, just tryna make some fun ;-) In serious, gonna b working on some new posts tomorrow, think many will enjoy

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

If have to pick a day, why not tomorrow? Odds r always against any day, but give me a better one? Dec 31st, just b/c mkt 100% teflon? C’mon

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Crazy frothy IPO, lotsa neg divergences, back half September seasonally weak, currencies in full blowoff, lowest II bear in recent history..

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

QE now over, everyone calm on Fed, but could easily turn corner next few mos, this thing bouncing frantically o/n, can think of better day?

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Ultimately though, as many investors will note time and again, individual day moves in the market, and for longer-term investors even yearly moves in the market, aren’t necessarily life and death.

Calling tops is fun, and ultimately has a decent risk-reward proposition — if you’re right, everyone remembers; if you’re wrong, everyone forgets.

Yes, very cute, but worth putting neck out. Anyone w/ any sense knows any successful top call beforehand is 100% luck. I’ll try mine here.

— Jesse Livermore (@Jesse_Livermore) September 19, 2014

Good luck!

