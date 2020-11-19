Artist Jesse Lane creates hyperrealistic skin using only coloured pencils

Maggie Cai, Sarah Elkasaby

  • Jesse Lane is an artist who uses only coloured pencils to create photorealistic portraits of people.
  • He creates extremely realistic hairs, skin tones, and even pores.
  • The key to his technique is perfecting the art of blending and shading colours with a fine point so there is no visible sign of stroke marks.
