Artist Jesse Lane creates hyperrealistic skin using only coloured pencils

- Jesse Lane is an artist who uses only coloured pencils to create photorealistic portraits of people.
- He creates extremely realistic hairs, skin tones, and even pores.
- The key to his technique is perfecting the art of blending and shading colours with a fine point so there is no visible sign of stroke marks.
