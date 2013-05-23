Jesse James Posts Utterly Disgusting Photo Of His Severed Finger

[Warning: graphic content!]



If you’re one of Jesse James’s 109,462 Instagram followers, you’re used to seeing pictures of the self-described “pope of welding” working in his West Coast Choppers shop, shooting guns and riding motorcycles.

But the TV personality (and Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband) surprised followers Tuesday with a seriously grotesque photo of his severed pinky finger.

“OOOpps, Bad day at the office. Headed 2 Surgery in a few #PayUpSucker,” he captioned this photo that already has 10,000 “likes.”:

instagram.com/popeofwelding“Doesn’t look like this little dude’s gonna make it, Nice know’n you little buddy#jessejames #westcoastchoppers”:

instagram.com/popeofwelding“Heading 2 Surgery #jessejames#westcoastchoppers #StillMetal”:

instagram.com/popeofweldingBut by Wednesday, he was already back to his day job.

“Your desire to do what you want to do has to be greater than the world’s desire to stop you.” ~Mark Pauline, Survival Research Laboratories#jessejames”:

instagram.com/popeofwelding

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.