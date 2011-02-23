Jesse James Is Writing An 'Intimate' Book About Sandra Bullock (And There's Nothing You Can Do To Stop Him)

Certainly, we can all agree that it’s about time Jesse James penned his memoirs — and thankfully, Simon & Schuster is about to give him that chance.



James, best known as actress Sandra Bullock’s insidious ex, will write a book that exposes “intimate details” about his relationship with Bullock.

If that’s the line the publisher is going with, then it seems we can look forward to a defensive, debunking-focused, “you-don’t-know-my-life” tome.

There’s no word on whether James will delve into the accusations that were leveled against him after photos of him dressing up as Hitler and playing with Nazi paper dolls surfaced.

Nor is there news on whether his tattoo-artist fiancee Kat Von D will design the book jacket — but you should probably prepare yourself now for a cover that looks like an Ed Hardy t-shirt.

