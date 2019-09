During his campaign Newt Gingrich has been calling Barack Obama a “food-stamp president.” Jesse Jackson thinks Obama should be proud of this insult.



Jackson was delivering a speech to his Rainbow Push coalition this Saturday, and said that the intended insult should be a badge of honour because food stamps do so much good. Listen for yourself.

