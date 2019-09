Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. Resigns

Photo: YouTube/ProgressIllinois

Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-Ill.) has submitted his resignation to House Speaker John Boehner, CBS News reports.The Chicago Tribune has published his resignation letter.



Two weeks ago Jackson easily won re-election in Illinois’ second district,¬†which he has represented since 1995.

The FBI is currently investigating Jackson for alleged misuse of campaign funds, and the congressman is reportedly in negotiations for a plea deal that could include jail time.

Jackson spent four weeks at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota over the summer in treatment for bipolar depression.

