Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. Resigns

Photo: YouTube/ProgressIllinois

Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-Ill.) has submitted his resignation to House Speaker John Boehner, CBS News reports.The Chicago Tribune has published his resignation letter.



Two weeks ago Jackson easily won re-election in Illinois’ second district, which he has represented since 1995.

The FBI is currently investigating Jackson for alleged misuse of campaign funds, and the congressman is reportedly in negotiations for a plea deal that could include jail time.

Jackson spent four weeks at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota over the summer in treatment for bipolar depression.

