REPORT: Jesse Jackson Jr In Rehab For Alcoholism

Photo: NBC Screenshot

Jesse Jackson Jr’s long absence from public life is due his alcoholism in an Arizona rehab centre, according to a report today from NBC Nightly News.However, Jackson’s office has responded that the Illinois Congressman is receiving “intensive medical treatment” for a “mood disorder”, the AP reports.



Either way, Jackson’s absence is going to take some explaining. He has on leave since June 10, for what his office originally described as “exhaustion”.

