Jesse Jackson Jr. Is Undergoing Treatment For Bipolar Disorder

U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. is undergoing treatment for bipolar II depression at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the facility said Monday.Mayo Clinic said the diagnosis came after extensive evaluation. “Congressman Jackson is responding well to the treatment and regaining his strength,” it said in the statement.



The statement added:

“Many Americans have bipolar disorder. Bipolar II disorder is a treatable condition that affects parts of the brain controlling emotion, thought and drive and is most likely caused by a complex set of genetic and environmental factors. Congressman Jackson underwent gastric-bypass surgery in 2004. This type of surgery is increasingly common in the U.S. and can change how the body absorbs food, liquids, vitamins, nutrients and medications.

“Congressman Jackson has asked Mayo Clinic to distribute this information on his behalf. He and his family remain grateful for support and prayers offered and received on his behalf.”

Jackson, D-Ill., began a medical leave June 10.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, bipolar disorder—sometimes called manic-depressive disorder—is associated with mood swings that range from the lows of depression to the highs of mania.

It continued: “When you become depressed, you may feel sad or hopeless and lose interest or pleasure in most activities. When your mood shifts in the other direction, you may feel euphoric and full of energy. Mood shifts may occur only a few times a year, or as often as several times a day. In some cases, bipolar disorder causes symptoms of depression and mania at the same time.

“Although bipolar disorder is a disruptive, long-term condition, you can keep your moods in check by following a treatment plan. In most cases, bipolar disorder can be controlled with medications and psychological counseling.”

