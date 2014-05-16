Lex Luthor Actor Jesse Eisenberg Says Superman Villain Will Be Different In 'Batman/Superman' Movie

When the “Batman/Superman” movie comes to theatres, expect to see a very different Lex Luthor.

While none of the actors have been speaking about their roles in the film, IGN was able to get Jesse Eisenberg to comment on playing one of DC’s most iconic villains in a recent interview for his new movie “The Double.”

Eisenberg, who was recently cast as Luthor, says Superman’s archenemy won’t be a reflection of previous performances.

“It will definitely be played by a different person … I don’t know the history as well as the people making the movie, so I guess it’s up to them to figure out how much they want to separate it from previous incarnations,” Eisenberg told IGN. “But I will treat it like it’s its own role.”

“There’s no way to play the history of the character played by other people, unless you do some kind of wink, but that doesn’t seem like a responsible way to act,” he added.

The last time we saw Luthor on screen was in the 2006 adaptation, “Superman Returns,” where Kevin Spacey played the role.

Here’s how he looked:

Eisenberg wouldn’t say whether or not he will show off a bald head like the character.

The “Batman/Superman” movie is on track for a May 6, 2016 release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.