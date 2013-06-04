Jesse Eisenberg Berates Female Interviewer During Press Junket [Video]

ABC NewsJesse Eisenberg calls Univision host Romina Puga “the Carrot Top of interviewers.””Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg was promoting his latest film “Now You See Me” when an on-camera interview turned into a “self-esteem butchering” for Univison host Romina Puga.



First Eisenberg takes issue with Puga calling his co-star Morgan Freeman simply “Freeman.”

“Freeman? What are you on a baseball team with him? Don’t call Morgan Freeman ‘Freeman’ like you’re on a little league softball team with him,” the actor chided.

Eisenberg goes on to call Puga “the Carrot Top of interviewers.”

When Puga responds she may cry at the insult, Eisenberg says, “Don’t cry now, cry after the interview is over.”

Puga, who actually handled herself well during the awkward interview, later wrote about it on her Univision blog:

When the five minute “interview” (more like self-esteem butchering) were finally over I went behind a curtain to wait for the memory cards from the interview. I peaked around the curtain to ask Jesse about his neighbourhood in New York (he lives a few blocks from where I used to live) and he immediately says, “You’re still here?”

Is Eisenberg mean or just really bad at flirting? Watch below:

