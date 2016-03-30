Jesse Eisenberg says he doesn't know if his Lex Luthor will be back for another movie

Warner Bros. Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’

Warning: spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” may have answered those who wondered whether it had the stuff to open to huge box-office numbers, but the movie itself still left us with a lot of questions.

Like, why did Wonder Woman really need that photo Bruce Wayne ended up emailing her? And what exactly was The Flash warning Wayne about? Plus, how does Lex Luthor factor into the cinematic DC Comics universe going forward?

The super-rich madman, played by Jesse Eisenberg, is left by the end of the movie with a shaved head and spouting “the end is near”-like chatter to Batman. He seems to know a lot of what’s going to happen, but will he be in the mix of bad guys who are certain to come?

Eisenberg himself doesn’t know yet, but he’d be happy to return.

“I don’t know if they are so settled on where my character goes,” Eisenberg told Business Insider about Luthor showing up in future movies. “I only hope I have another opportunity to work with these wonderful people and play this interesting character.”

It’s hard to imagine that the film’s studio, Warner Bros., would have one of the most famous villains from DC Comics vanish from the franchise after one film, especially when the actor playing him says he’d be “thrilled” for the job again. The rest of the main cast in “Batman v Superman” — Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot — have signed on for multiple movies.

In the meantime, Eisenberg will go back to more realistic projects, like the indie drama “Louder Than Bombs,” opening April 8 and the Woody Allen movie “Café Society,” which will open the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

In the back of his mind, however, he wonders where Lex is headed.

“The character has so many different faces,” Eisenberg told BI. “He has a public persona that appears charming and friendly and then a deeply disturbed private persona, so it will be interesting to see where he goes.”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is currently playing in theatres.

