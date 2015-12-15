A Labour MP says she would stab Jeremy Corbyn in the front if she had to

Screenshot/YouTube Labour MP Jess Phillips

Labour MP Jess Phillips has promised to knife party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the front if it becomes clear that Labour won’t be in a position to win the next election. Speaking in an interview with Guardian columnist Owen Jones, Phillips said that she has already told Corbyn’s staff that the day she thinks Corbyn is hurting the Labour party more than he is helping it, she will turn on him. She said:

I would do anything that I felt was going to make the Labour Party win the next election because, if I don’t have that attitude, all I’m doing is colluding with the Tories. If that is making Jeremy better, I will roll my sleeves up. If that’s not going to happen, and I’ve said that to him and his staff to their faces, the day … that you are hurting us more than you are helping us, I won’t knife you in the back, I’ll knife you in the front.

Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley, has become known for her outspoken views since entering Parliament in the 2015 general election. She famously told Labour’s shadow international development secretary and Corbyn backer Diane Abbott to “f— off” during a row over the lack of women in the shadow cabinet.

