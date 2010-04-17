Banker Jes Staley Says He'll Quit JPMorgan Soon If Jamie Dimon Doesn't Make Him CEO

Jes Staley

One of Jamie Dimon’s most important lieutenants at JPMorgan, Jes Staley, says he might leave the firm soon if Jamie Dimon doesn’t name him the next CEO.Staley hopes Dimon will name him the next CEO, and according to a profile of Staley in Fortune, he’d better!



“If Jamie doesn’t leave, then I probably need to leave myself in a few years,” says Staley.

“If it’s not me, it’s still been a blast working for Jamie. He is one of the greatest people in finance in my generation. At that point, I am going take an office at Highbridge and sail.”

It might seem he’s exaggerating, but according to someone who knows him, that’s just not his style.

“With Jes there is no innuendo. There is no grey area,” says Britt Harris, chief investment officer of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. “His yes means yes. His no means no.”

Staley works at JPM as the head of JPM’s Investment Bank. His track record at the firm is great, so he might very well be the CEO next-in-line.

JPMorgan Asset Management became the biggest hedge fund in the world because of a deal pitched by Staley. The return on equity of the purchase (for $700 million) was one of the highest the bank had ever achieved.

If it’s not Staley, it will probably be one of these people, based on the profile, which reminds us that Dimon has said that whoever he names to be next in line will have to have experience working in JPM’s investment banking business.

CFO Mike Cavanagh, 43

retail head Charlie Scharf, 44

asset management CEO Mary Erdoes, 42

Matt Zames, 39, a rising star in the investment bank

