These Surveillance Balloons Are The Hot New Way To Spy On People

Police in Jerusalem have been using sophisticated surveillance balloons to monitor protests and violence in the city. The balloons, manufactured by an Israeli developer and manufacturer of intelligence systems, can stay in the air for up to 72 hours and carry sensitive cameras.

