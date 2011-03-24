Bus Blast In Jerusalem Set Off By mobile phone, Dozens Of Casualties

A bus has exploded in Jerusalem in a terrorist attack. It was apparently NOT a suicide bombing.



According to Reuters, there are dozens of causalities. At least two have died, says Sky News.

The blast occurred in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in west Jerusalem. A police spokesman says the bomb was left in a bag near the central bus station.

This comes amid high tension in the area, not just due to the instability in the Mideast, but also it comes in the wake of a murder of a Jewish family in the settlements.

In the wake of that, Israel has promised to up its settlement building, and in recent days has been launching airstrikes in Gaza.

We’ll add details as they’re available.

