Guess Which Jersey Shore Cast Member Supports Occupy Wall Street

This is what Jersey Shore’s youngest cast member Vinny Gauadagnino (and it should be noted, political science major) said about Occupy Wall Street in an interview with AOL TV.



I think it’s amazing, I think it’s awesome. Even if it does nothing, Americans are finally stepping up and talking about whatever issues they have. It started off talking about corporate greed, but ya know what it is … it’s more of like a brotherhood, it’s more like going to Church. Even if you don’t believe in the stuff, it’s more about bringing people together and standing up for something. I think it’s cool, because I’m from New York City, so I’m gonna go check it out actually.

He also added that he had no intention of running afoul of the law:

Yeah, I don’t want to get beaten up by any cops.

We are sure many of the protesters share that sentiment.

