Jersey Shore's J-Woww Giving Jay Leno A Comeback

Jay Leno knows his return to the Tonight Show 10 p.m. slot needs to be big, so he’s enlisted J-Woww and Snooki to help boost ratings.



The cast of the Jersey Shore will join Leno two days after his March 1 premiere, Radar Online reports.

After booting Conan O’Brien off of NBC, Leno’s show will have to attract wary viewers. It seems that the extremely popular Jersey Shore cast could be what he needs.

Or, maybe, they are just the only ones willing to join Leno on air.

