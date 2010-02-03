Companies Fighting For Jersey Shore's 'The Situation'

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has received two applications to secure “The Situation,” the nickname of MTV Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino.



On Dec. 28, according to the Smoking Gun, an application to print the slogan on t-shirts and underwear was submitted by Naughy Limited, a company run by Mike’s older brother Marc.

Another application was filed on Dec. 11 by Matthew Hunter, a south Jersey man.

Smoking Gun: Hunter is seeking to put “The Situation” on a variety of cloting items, including bathing suits, underpants, tennis wear, and, of course, tracksuits. It is unclear what, if any connection, Hunter has to Sorrentino. On a related note, no trademark applications have been filed for the nickname of pint-size “Jersey Shore” dynamo Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

