WATCH: The Jersey Shore Cast Wants Young Voters To 'Flex' Their Political Muscles In The 2012 Election

The Jersey Shore cast partnered with Funny or Die to promote voting Wednesday in an awkwardly scripted video that has members arguing about Durverger’s Law and American hegemonies.



It’s Snooki who started it all. “What the F is wrong with you people? I have a baby inside of me,” Snooki said, with a copy of Mother Jones open on her lap. “I am seriously worried about this country’s future.”

A slew of curse words and political theory disputes later, the cast encourages young voters to “flex their political power” in the 2012 election.

Watch the entire video below:



Jersey Shore Politics from Snooki



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.