MTV's Jersey Shore Cast Takes Over South Beach

You can take the cast out of the Jersey Shore, but you can’t take ‘the Shore’ out of the cast.



MTV is sending the Jersey Shore kids to South Beach, with their recently-agreed-upon $10,000 salaries in tow.

Last season, The Situation, J-Woww and the gang were in Seaside Heights.

They will live in a house off Lincoln Road, that “is already being decked out with Italian flags and hopefully a gym, tanning bed, and washing machine so they can get their GTL on without going anywhere,” according to Gawker.

Media Line reports that the cast will definitely hit the town fist-pumping. According to a letter discovered by TMZ, producers are currently requesting to film in popular clubs such as Miami’s Mynt Lounge.

Filming is expected to begin in May, which will be just in time for Viacom’s MTV to squeeze the Shore into their summer line-up and continue to cash in on the gang.

