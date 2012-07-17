A Clothing Supplier Is Accusing This 'Jersey Shore' Star's Family Of Dodging Thousands In Bills

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

A garment-printing service supplier is calling out “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his family for allegedly skipping out on a bill for stocking his store in the Bronx.Maria Emma of Embroidme said that Ronnie and his family owe her company $30,000 for stocking the MTV star’s Bronx shop, the New York Post reported today.



Ortiz-Magro’s dad, Ronnie Sr., allegedly sent Emma two checks worth $10,000 each but canceled them.

“They’re disgusting,” Emma told the New York Post. “I’m getting stop-payment checks. I can’t even write payroll checks to my employees.”

Emma claims she stocked Ortiz-Magro’s store for its May 19 opening with 12,000 pieces of clothing labelled with Ronnie’s brand name “Smush.”

But Ortiz-Magro’s spokeswoman, Julianna Goldman, told the New York Post the star’s team canceled the checks because they got shoddy service.

“The checks being referenced did not bounce but were canceled due to the poor quality of some of the shirts and the turnaround time promised not being honored,” Goldman told the New York Post.

But Emma claims she worked overtime to finish the order.

“Rushed is an understatement. We didn’t sleep. We moved all of the products aside. We treated it like it was our own company,” Emma told the New York Post. “Everything was delivered months ago, and they’re making money off it.”

Ortiz-Magro owns a third of the business but his family manages the line, sources told the New York Post.

DON’T MISS: Hawaii Judge Calls Attorney A ‘Dirty Old Man’ For Licking A Woman’s Ear >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.