Three "Jersey Shore" Stars Are Getting Their Own Spinoffs

You’re about to see a lot more of half the “Jersey Shore” cast. “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “J Woww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are all getting their own shows.



Snooki and J. Woww are teaming up on theirs, which makes sense since, according to MTV’s press release, their friendship is a “bond sure to go down in TV history.”

The show doesn’t have a title or, it seems, a real theme. It’s basically going to be a guidette aquarium.

Pauly D’s show, meanwhile, will follow his adventures in DJ’ing. Also likely following Pauly D? His alleged “stalkuh,” Danielle, who’s prone to menacingly popping up wherever the guy goes.

And speaking of menacing, we have to imagine that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is absolutely furious right now.

Did MTV execs not get his emails about a reality show following his quest to become a comedy/action/fashion/fitness star? They can be so short-sighted sometimes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.