HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Den Of Iniquity Where Snooki And JWOWW Might Film Their "Jersey Shore" Spinoff

Last month, the fist-pumping cast of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” racked in over 8 million viewers for the Season 3 premiere of their reality show, making it MTV’s most-viewed series telecast ever.



The show’s second season averaged 2.7 million viewers. The cast members’ salaries saw a Season 3 increase as well. According to the New York Post, Snooki, The Situation, Pauly D, and JWOWW now receive $30,000 per episode, up from $10,000 per episode in Season 2.

While a fourth season of Jersey Shore is already in the works (the cast is being sent to Italy for filming), there are rumours circulating that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley are in talks of doing a duo spin-off series sans the rest of their bar-hopping crew.

If this spin-off series were to manifest, the one question on everyone’s mind is “Where?” MTV is reportedly considering uprooting the fight-prone pair from the Jersey Shore to the North Shore of Long Island. According to TMZ, a house in East Setauket, NY is being considered as a filming location for the reality show. Let’s hope current residents haven’t caught word the cast was named the worst neighbours of 2010, based on results of Zillow’s Celebrity neighbour Survey.

The house in question is fairly modest compared to their recent pads. According to listing information, the home was built in 1953, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, sits on a 0.7-acre lot, and is a short walk to the water. The potential “Jersey Shore” spin-off house is currently listed for $425,000. In the East Setauket real estate market, the median home value is $455,300.

This post originally appeared on Zillow.

