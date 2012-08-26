Jersey Shore's 'Snooki' Gives Birth To A Boy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

MTV reports:Snooki and her fiancé, Jionni LaValle, welcomed their baby boy into the world a little before 3 a.m. Sunday morning (August 26)…



…A rep for Polizzi told MTV, “The world just got another Guido!!! Lorenzo Dominic LaValle has entered the world weighing 6lbs, 5oz. Nicole, Jionni & Enzo are doing great!”

Nicole “Snooki” Palizzi is a star on Jersey Shore, a reality show on MTV. The huge success is now entering its sixth season.

