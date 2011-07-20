Here's Your First Look At The New Season Of 'Jersey Shore' In Italy (VIDEO)

Photo: MTV

New location, exactly the same everything else.MTV has released the trailer for the upcoming season of “Jersey Shore,” filmed in Italy.



With reported plans to replace the current cast after the show’s fifth season, and rumours of perfectly scheduled walk-offs, this could be your last chance to see the entire gang tanning, drinking, fighting, fist-pumping, crying, and car-wrecking together.

Despite the location change, it looks like the cast has (thankfully) kept true to the ridiculous behaviour that made them famous.

Watch the Season 4 Trailer below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.