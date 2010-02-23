Jersey Shore Punch Victim Does Not Want Cast To Profit From His Pain

When Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro punched a man following some name-calling, he was arrested despite his cries of self-defence. But now the man, whose face-plant was broadcasted to millions of MTV viewers, wants to prevent the DVD release of the incident.



The Star-Ledger: An attorney for Stephen Izzo Jr. will ask a judge to ban distribution of a DVD set of the show’s first season.

Eugene LaVergne said cast member Ronnie Ortiz, who has been charged with aggravated assault, should not profit from his criminal conduct. The attorney told the Asbury Park Press of Neptune he also wants an order stopping Ortiz from receiving further payments for his role on the show.

Ronnie told People in January that the assault charges were dismissed.

People: Magro places much of the blame on the other party, who he says provoked him while he was walking home from a bar with Snooki and their costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Magro says that the other person involved in the fight was being disrespectful to his friends, shouted “racist” remarks at their African-American security guards and might have spat on him.

In the future, it seems like the cast of Jersey Shore would be better off sticking to beating the beat.

