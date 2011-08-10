The "Jersey Shore" Mostly Spent Their Time In Italy Making Sure They'll Get Cancer (VIDEO)

Jenni “J. Woww” Farley brought the “Jersey Shore” press tour to “LIVE! With Regis and Kelly” today.



And when asked about the trials of tanning in Italy, Farley complained that the lights on the country’s beds aren’t strong enough.

To combat this problem, she said, she and the castmates would stay in the beds for up to 28 minutes at a time.

The maximum session available at most tanning salons is 20 minutes.

Or, Farley added, they’d do two sessions back to back — a dermatologist’s nightmare.

And for good measure, she got spray tans applied — twice a day.

Video below.

